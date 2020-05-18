Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Amphan: 12 coastal, adjoining districts on alert in Odisha

Office of the Special Relief Commissioner Odisha on Sunday said that concerned government departments and 12 coastal and adjoining districts have been alerted and advised to undertake required measures in the backdrop impending danger from cyclone Amphan.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-05-2020 07:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 07:24 IST
Cyclone Amphan: 12 coastal, adjoining districts on alert in Odisha
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Office of the Special Relief Commissioner Odisha on Sunday said that concerned government departments and 12 coastal and adjoining districts have been alerted and advised to undertake required measures in the backdrop impending danger from cyclone Amphan. "Concerned departments of the government and 12 coastal and adjoining districts (Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj) have been alerted and they have been advised to undertake required preparedness measures to effectively handle the disaster. Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur districts have been instructed to remain fully prepared," read a press release from Office of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the preparedness on May 16 with concerned Departments and Collectors of 12 vulnerable districts. "The District Administration of vulnerable districts have been directed to keep Multipurpose Cyclone and Flood Shelters in readiness and to identify other suitable RCC roofed public buildings for use as safe shelters in case of requirement," it read.

"Excluding the Multipurpose Cyclone and Flood Shelters currently being used as TMC for COVID-19, a total of 567 no. of MCS/MFS and 7092 no. of other permanent buildings with capacity to accommodate nearly 11 lakh people, maintaining the social distancing norms, has been identified in 12 districts." "20 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 17 Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 335 units of Fire and Disaster Management are in readiness to be pressed into service. 10 NDRF teams and 15 ODRAF units have been pre-positioned in 6 coastal and 4 nearby districts. Further deployment is being planned," the press release added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China sees post-lockdown rise in air pollution - study

Chinas levels of some air pollutants have risen back to above last years levels after dropping when the government imposed strict lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study published on Monday.The rebound wa...

Rugby league-Sport shutdown sent 'Jimmy the Jet' into rehab - partner

New South Wales and South Sydney Rabbitohs back James Roberts checked into rehab because the coronavirus shutdown of sport left such a big hole in his life, his partner told Australian media on Monday. Health experts have warned that a prol...

Japan slips into recession, slump set to worsen as pandemic wreaks havoc

Japans economy slipped into recession for the first time in 4-12 years, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump as the coronavirus crisis ravages businesses and consumers.Mondays first-quarter GDP data underlined the broa...

Shramik train, to cover 2,700 km route, leaves for Manipur from Andhra

A Shramik special train bound for Manipur started from Vijayawada railway station on Sunday, which will cover the longest route of roughly 2,700 kilometres. The train is carrying approximately 1,550 migrant workers, who were living in Andhr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020