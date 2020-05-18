Cyclone Amphan: 12 coastal, adjoining districts on alert in Odisha

Office of the Special Relief Commissioner Odisha on Sunday said that concerned government departments and 12 coastal and adjoining districts have been alerted and advised to undertake required measures in the backdrop impending danger from cyclone Amphan. "Concerned departments of the government and 12 coastal and adjoining districts (Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj) have been alerted and they have been advised to undertake required preparedness measures to effectively handle the disaster. Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur districts have been instructed to remain fully prepared," read a press release from Office of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the preparedness on May 16 with concerned Departments and Collectors of 12 vulnerable districts. "The District Administration of vulnerable districts have been directed to keep Multipurpose Cyclone and Flood Shelters in readiness and to identify other suitable RCC roofed public buildings for use as safe shelters in case of requirement," it read.

"Excluding the Multipurpose Cyclone and Flood Shelters currently being used as TMC for COVID-19, a total of 567 no. of MCS/MFS and 7092 no. of other permanent buildings with capacity to accommodate nearly 11 lakh people, maintaining the social distancing norms, has been identified in 12 districts." "20 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 17 Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 335 units of Fire and Disaster Management are in readiness to be pressed into service. 10 NDRF teams and 15 ODRAF units have been pre-positioned in 6 coastal and 4 nearby districts. Further deployment is being planned," the press release added. (ANI)