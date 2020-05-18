Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrants pelts stones at police, public in Ahmedabad

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-05-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 11:37 IST
Migrants pelts stones at police, public in Ahmedabad

Nearly 100 migrant workers gathered on a busy road connecting IIM Ahmedabad with Vastrapur area here on Monday and pelted stones at police and people passing by during the lockdown, an official said. A local claimed the migrant workers were demanding that they be allowed to go back to their native places.

Police lobbed teargas shells to disperse the rioters and detained several suspects, an official from the city police control room said. Nearly 100 migrants suddenly came on the road in the morning and engaged in indiscriminate stone-pelting, he said.

They hurled stones at the police and people passing by in vehicles, he said. On getting information about the incident, a large police force was rushed to the spot.

The police lobbed teargas shells to disperse the mob and brought the situation under control, the official said. Combining operation was underway at a labourers' settlement nearby to nab the culprits hiding in the area, he said, adding several suspects were detained from the spot.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Thai economy slips into recession after worst quarter in 8 years

Thailands economy contracted at its sharpest pace in eight years in the first quarter, pushing Southeast Asias second-largest economy into recession sooner than expected, as the coronavirus pandemic hit tourism and domestic activity.The sta...

China equities rise after property data; Huawei curbs hurt tech shares

China shares ended higher on Monday as investors took hope from data showing home prices rose in April, but renewed trade tensions between Beijing and Washington and the threat of a second wave of coronavirus infections limited gains. At t...

Salons open in Punjab after relaxation in lockdown rules

The Punjab government has granted permission to operate taxi and cab aggregators and allow salons and barber shops to open under the revised guidelines as part of the fourth phase of lockdown. In a big relief to the salon owners and barbers...

Arjun Rampal gets beard trimmed by girlfriend Gabriella

Actor Arjun Rampal on Monday shared a video announcing that he is finally getting his beard trimmed with the help of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun admitted that due to lockdown extension he cant grow his beard any further.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020