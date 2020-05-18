Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTTUC members protest outside Ordnance Factory Board in Kolkata, say will not allow corporatisation

Members of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) on Monday staged a protest outside the Ordnance Factory Board in Kolkata.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:08 IST
INTTUC members protest outside Ordnance Factory Board in Kolkata, say will not allow corporatisation
Visual from Kolkata. Image Credit: ANI

Members of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) on Monday staged a protest outside the Ordnance Factory Board in Kolkata.

"We will not allow the corporatisation and 74 per cent FDI in Ordnance Factory Board and 100 per cent FDI in the coal sector," INTTUC leader Dola Sen told ANI.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in defence manufacturing under automatic route will be raised from 49 per cent to 74 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Police: Man angry about virus closure attacks 2 with machete

A Nashville couple were in critical care after a man attacked them with a machete because he was angry about shutdowns that were taking place during the coronavirus pandemic, police said. Kelvin D. Edwards attacked Kevin Craft, 55, and his ...

Punjab to resume public bus services from May 20 with 50 pc occupancy

Public bus services will resume from May 20 on select routes within Punjab, Transport Minister Razia Sultana said on Monday as the nationwide COVID-19-induced lockdown entered its fourth phase. She said that buses will be run at 50 per cent...

MHA order on passengers' address came at last moment, rlys used tech to eliminate risks for staff

With just hours to go for the first special train to depart from the Sabarmati station in Gujarat on May 12, an MHA order asking the Railways to gather passenger details, including destination addresses for contact-tracing, left officials a...

Religious gatherings not allowed in Delhi till May 31; spa, saloon to remain closed: CM Kejriwal.

Religious gatherings not allowed in Delhi till May 31 spa, saloon to remain closed CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020