INTTUC members protest outside Ordnance Factory Board in Kolkata, say will not allow corporatisation

Members of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) on Monday staged a protest outside the Ordnance Factory Board in Kolkata.

"We will not allow the corporatisation and 74 per cent FDI in Ordnance Factory Board and 100 per cent FDI in the coal sector," INTTUC leader Dola Sen told ANI.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in defence manufacturing under automatic route will be raised from 49 per cent to 74 per cent. (ANI)