PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:48 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2432 1527 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 104 41 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 1392 499 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 196 54 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 86 59 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 10054 4485 160 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 44 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 11380 4499 659 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 912 563 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 86 45 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1183 575 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 223 113 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 1246 530 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 630 497 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 42 21 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 4977 2403 248 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 33053 7688 1198 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 7 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 876 277 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 17 7 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1980 1547 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 5375 2666 133 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 11224 4172 78 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1551 992 34 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 167 85 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 93 52 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 4511 2636 112 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 2677 959 166 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 96566 37048 2971 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 96169 and the death toll at 3029. The ministry said that 36824 people have so far recovered from the infection.

