Adityanath directs officials to spread awareness among migrants not to use unsafe modes of transport

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Monday to spread awareness among migrants to travel on trains and buses instead of unsafe modes of transport. At a meeting to review the coronavirus lockdown situation, Adityanath asked the Transport Department officials to undertake regular inspections in bid to check road accidents.

The directives come two days after the road accident in Auraiya district, in which at least 27 migrant workers were killed and injuring over 30 injured. Adityanath directed the officials to ensure that people do not walk or use three-wheelers, bikes, trucks and other unsafe modes of transport while returning. He asked the police to undertake heavy patrolling and also create awareness among the people.

Loudspeakers and other means should be used for creating awareness, and the migrant workers should be told that they should use trains and buses, not unsafe modes that endanger their lives, the chief minister said. According to an official spokesperson, the chief minister said 590 special trains had brought people from different parts of the country over the past week, while the state transport buses had also made arrangements of 12,000 buses to send the migrants to their native districts.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) should undertake regular sanitisation of its buses and ensure that there are hand sanitisers inside these vehicles, Adityanath said, adding that two drivers should be available in every bus. Every district magistrate has been asked to keep 200 buses with themselves, Adityanath said.

The chief minister said funds had been sanctioned for sending the migrants by buses and, therefore, no migrant worker should be charged for it. The state government is also bringing migrant labourers and workers by train free of cost, he said.

Adityanath directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for providing food and drinking water to all the migrant workers as soon as they enter the state. Such facilities should also be available at the toll plazas, expressways and main crossings. According to the chief minister, the state government had ensured safe and respectful return of the migrant workers. The governments of other states need to provide a list of migrants from Uttar Pradesh in their area.

He also stressed on the need for sanitation and proper arrangements in the quarantine centres and community kitchens. Adityanath said pulse oximetres should be available at all quarantine centres for easily checking the level of oxygen for prompt detection of suspected coronavirus cases. PTI SAB HMB