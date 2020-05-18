Left Menu
India has 7.1 COVID-19 cases per lakh population as against 60 globally: Health Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:21 IST
For every one lakh population, there are 7.1 coronavirus cases in India so far as against 60 globally, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday as the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rose to 3,029 and the number of cases climbed to 96,169. It also said the recovery rate of coronavirus cases in India stood at 38.39 per cent.

Referring to data from WHO situation report, the ministry said 45,25,497 COVID-19 cases have been reported till Monday which is about 60 cases per lakh population. Among the countries with very high load of coronavirus cases, the USA, with 14,09,452 instances of the infection so far, has around 431 cases per lakh population. Russia has reported 2,81,752 cases and has around 195 cases per lakh population, it said.

The UK has so far reported 2,40,165 cases which is 361 cases per lakh population while Spain with 2,30,698 instances of the disease has about 494 cases per lakh. In Italy has 2,24,760 total cases and about 372 cases per lakh population and Brazil with 2,18,223 cases has 104 cases per lakh population. Germany which has registered 1,74,355 instances of the infection has around 210 cases per lakh population, Turkey with 1,48,067 cases has 180 cases per lakh population, France with 1,40,008 cases has around 209 cases per lakh population and Iran with 1,18,392 cases has 145 cases per lakh population.

The Union health ministry, in a statement, said, "Aggressive and early measures so far have shown encouraging results." India registered 157 deaths and a record 5,242 cases in 24 hours till Monday 8 am The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 56,316 with 36,824 being cured of the disease. A total of 2,715 patients are reported to have recovered in the last 24 hours. "We presently have a recovery rate of 38.29 per cent, the ministry said.

It had on Sunday issued guidelines to the states for categorising areas into red, orange and green zones on the basis of parameters such as total active cases, cases per lakh population, doubling rate calculated over a seven-day period, case fatality rate, testing ratio (number of tests per lakh population) and sample positivity rate. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, giving power to states and union territories to delineate red, green and orange zones as per the COVID-19 situation taking into consideration the parameters shared by the union health ministry.

