Left Menu
Development News Edition

Body goes missing from civic hospital in Vashi; probe on

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-05-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 00:28 IST
Body goes missing from civic hospital in Vashi; probe on

The body of a 29-year-old man from Navi Mumbai has gone missing from a civic hospital in Vashi, police said on Monday. Senior inspector of the Vashi police station Sanjeev Dhumal said police have received acomplaint from relatives of the deceased and also hospital authorities about the body going missing from the mortuary of the NMMC-run hospital.

"We are probing into the complaint," he said. Details will be available only after the probe is over, Dhumal said.

The body of the 29-year-old was handed over to the NMMC hospital on May 8 to check if he had contracted COVID-19, police officials said. His relatives were asked to return after four days to take custody of the body, they said.

After four days the hospital called up the relatives and informed them that the deceased was found to be negative for coronavirus and asked them to take the body, the officials said. However, the body was later found to be missing from the hospital's mortuary, they said.

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

ICC rejects compensation claim by former Congo VP Bemba

The International Criminal Court on Monday rejected a multimillion euro compensation claim by a former Congolese vice president who was cleared of war crimes charges after spending a decade in the courts custody. Jean-Pierre Bemba filed a c...

Nepal cabinet approves new map incorporating Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, claims its territories

Kathmandu Nepal, May 18 ANI Nepal cabinet has endorsed a new political map incorporating disputed territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani. Nepal claims the Indian territories as its own. Yubraj Khatiwada, Minister of Finance a...

Authorities: Boko Haram attacks Nigerian village, killing 20

Islamic extremists stormed a village just as people were preparing to break their Ramadan fast after sundown, killing at least 20 people in the first attack of its kind in northeastern Nigeria since the Muslim holy month began, authorities ...

ECB's Lagarde welcomes Franco-German EU recovery fund plan

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde welcomed a proposed 500-billion euro 546-billion coronavirus recovery fund proposed by France and Germany on Monday, saying it would bring much-needed relief to the worst-hit EU countries.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020