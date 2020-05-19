Noida: 7 arrested for defying lockdown orders, border with Delhi to stay sealed

The Noida-Delhi border will remain sealed for movement except for permitted cases like emergencies or essential supplies, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said, as seven people were arrested for defying the lockdown in the district on Monday. The decision comes amid extension of the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country despite relaxations in some restrictions.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which falls in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19, even as lockdown restrictions continue due to the pandemic, prohibiting normal movement in this district in western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi. "One FIR was registered on Monday for lockdown violations and seven people arrested. A total of 888 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 243 of them, while another four were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said the Noida-Delhi border is presently sealed except for permitted services.

"It (the sealing) shall continue till further orders or guidelines by the government of Uttar Pradesh," he said in a statement on a daily COVID-19 bulletin. The UP government's Home Department in the night issued an order detailing guidelines for the lockdown extension. One of the points in the guideline stated that movement from Delhi to Noida or Ghaziabad will be allowed except if the person is travelling from a containment zone.

Later, the Information Department of Gautam Buddh Nagar tweeted: “This is to inform all concerned that, Status quo shall be maintained between Delhi Noida Border for now. We have sought instructions from state govt. as regards to implementation of Point 3(1) and 7(12) of GO of Home dept vide No.924 dated 18/5/2020 -CP GB Nagar -DM GB Nagar (sic).” Points 3(1) and 7(12) of the government order referred to inter-state movement of vehicles, including buses for industrial units. The district administration had in April banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services.

Over 6,327 people have been arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far for defying the lockdown which came into force here on March 23, according to a police data available with PTI. Also, more than 1,705 FIRs have been lodged and 7,422 people booked, while challans issued to 28,509 vehicles and 1,330 vehicles have been impounded for the lockdown violation, the data stated.

As of Monday, 286 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district, including five deaths, while 194 patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures..