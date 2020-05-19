Three killed as truck carrying migrants overturns in UP's Mahoba

A truck carrying migrant labourers overturned on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway, leaving three women dead and 17 others injured, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place late on Monday night at Mahuva crossing in Mahoba district, SP, Mahoba, Mani Lal Patidar, said on Tuesday.

The labourers had come on foot from Delhi and had boarded the truck near Harpalpur along the UP-MP border, the SP said. The truck overturned into a roadside ditch after a tyre burst, killing three women on the spot, the SP said. The deceased were aged between 30 and 38 years.

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital. The truck has been seized and investigations are on, the SP added.