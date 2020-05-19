Vande Bharat Mission: Special flight with 173 passengers arrives in Kerala from Abu Dhabi
An Air India Express special flight, IX0452, from Abu Dhabi touched down at Cochin International Airport, with 173 passengers and two infants on Monday night under the Vande Bharat Mission.ANI | Kochi | Updated: 19-05-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 10:03 IST
An Air India Express special flight, IX0452, from Abu Dhabi touched down at Cochin International Airport, with 173 passengers and two infants on Monday night under the Vande Bharat Mission.
The second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission began on May 16, after some 15,000 people were repatriated on 64 flights in the first phase.
Under the second phase, the government had announced a total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, which will bring back Indians from 40 countries in a week.
