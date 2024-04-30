Left Menu

UK to allow Abu Dhabi-backed group to sell Telegraph newspaper

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-04-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 14:23 IST
  • United Kingdom

The British government said on Tuesday it would allow RedBird IMI to conduct an "orderly transition" after the Abu Dhabi-backed company dropped the proposed buyout of the Telegraph newspaper.

"I will now allow the parties to conduct an orderly transition and I will monitor the outcome with a view to taking any further regulatory action as required under the Enterprise Act," British Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said.

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

