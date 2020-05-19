Home Secretary writes to all States to take steps to 'mitigate the distress of migrant workers'
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states to take steps to 'mitigate the distress of migrant workers', suggesting a number of measures to be implemented including operation of more special trains by proactive coordination between states and the Ministry of Railways.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:06 IST
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states to take steps to 'mitigate the distress of migrant workers', suggesting a number of measures to be implemented including operation of more special trains by proactive coordination between states and the Ministry of Railways. The measures suggested by the Home Secretary also include increasing the number of buses plying between the states and allowing their movement at inter-state borders.
The states have also been asked to create rest places with provision of food, water, sanitisation for migrants who are already travelling on foot, apart from recording their address and other details. Through the letter, Bhalla said that district authorities can also be asked to request Railways to run trains, if required.
The process for running a Shramik special trains involves the approval of origin and destination states and if a train has to go from Gujarat to West Bengal, both states should give their approval. The Railways is running the special trains after Home Ministry granted permission for the movement of stranded citizens including migrant labourers, workers, students, and tourists to return to their native states amid lockdown. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajay Bhalla
- Railways
- Ministry of Railways
- Home Ministry
- West Bengal
- Gujarat
ALSO READ
It is particularly disturbing that central govt, Railways are charging migrants for train tickets in this hour of crisis: Sonia Gandhi.
Railways not selling tickets to migrants, charging standard fare in Shramik special trains from State Govts: Sources
Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, does Sonia want faster COVID spread like in Italy: BJP
Migrant labourers should be ferried back home in trains for free, not sure why railways is charging money: TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi.
Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, only some oppn-ruled states made migrants pay: BJP