Home Secretary writes to all States to take steps to 'mitigate the distress of migrant workers'

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states to take steps to 'mitigate the distress of migrant workers', suggesting a number of measures to be implemented including operation of more special trains by proactive coordination between states and the Ministry of Railways.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states to take steps to 'mitigate the distress of migrant workers', suggesting a number of measures to be implemented including operation of more special trains by proactive coordination between states and the Ministry of Railways. The measures suggested by the Home Secretary also include increasing the number of buses plying between the states and allowing their movement at inter-state borders.

The states have also been asked to create rest places with provision of food, water, sanitisation for migrants who are already travelling on foot, apart from recording their address and other details. Through the letter, Bhalla said that district authorities can also be asked to request Railways to run trains, if required.

The process for running a Shramik special trains involves the approval of origin and destination states and if a train has to go from Gujarat to West Bengal, both states should give their approval. The Railways is running the special trains after Home Ministry granted permission for the movement of stranded citizens including migrant labourers, workers, students, and tourists to return to their native states amid lockdown. (ANI)

