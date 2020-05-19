Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industrialists in J-K demand increase in workforce in factories

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, industrialists in Jammu and Kashmir have demanded an increase in the workforce in factories to meet the rising demand.

ANI | Samba (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:44 IST
Industrialists in J-K demand increase in workforce in factories
As the COVID-19 crisis continues, industrialists in Jammu and Kashmir have demanded an increase in the workforce in factories to meet the rising demand. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, industrialists in Jammu and Kashmir have demanded an increase in the workforce in factories to meet the rising demand. The factories have been operating with 33 per cent staff as per the Centre's guidelines.

"Some industries were not being able to run due to labour migration. They too will start soon. We have been working with 33 per cent labour as per the guidelines. We hope that new guidelines for more labour will be out soon so that the industry starts running fully. We ensure that our members are following the safety guidelines," said Ajay Langer, Vice President, Bari Brahmana Industries Association. He urged Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to share the concerns of the industrialists with the central government.

"I request the LG to share our concerns with the government, as the Centre has spent a lot of money on skill development in the last two years. I appeal to the government that the migrant labourers who are skilled should be adjusted in the industries. Also, local unemployed youth can also work with them and the issue of unemployment will be solved," Langer added. Besides this, the industries are taking full precautions such as wearing PPE kits and maintaining social distancing.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving permission to the industries to operate despite the crisis. We have to continue to take precautions," said Lalit Mahajan, President Bari Brahmana Industries Association. He also said that salaries of labourers for March has been given and have requested for reimbursements for labourers' wages for April. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi cancels registration of share transfer agent Mennen Financial Services

Capital markets regulator Sebi has cancelled the registration of Mennen Financial Services Ltd as registrar to an issue and share transfer agent for not paying registration fees. In an order, Sebi said the firm violated RTA Registrars to an...

Fortune Hotels launches safety, hygiene programme across all properties

Fortune Hotels, a member of ITC hotels group, on Tuesday announced the launch of a comprehensive safety and hygiene programme for guests and associates that revolves around a safety and hygiene protocol, from pre-arrival to check-out. The p...

Operated 1,565 'Shramik Special' trains, ferried over 20 lakh migrants: Railways

The Indian Railways has operated 1,565 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried over 20 lakh migrants back home, the national transporter said on Tuesday. While Uttar Pradesh has allowed 837 trains, Bihar has permitted 428 and Madhya ...

Fire at Dehradun factory, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Sangam Agro Industry, a refined oil and mustard oil factory, here today morning. However, no loss of life has been reported due to the fire. Around 0430 a.m. on Tuesday, the police and fire department received informatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020