Industrialists in J-K demand increase in workforce in factories
Updated: 19-05-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:44 IST
As the COVID-19 crisis continues, industrialists in Jammu and Kashmir have demanded an increase in the workforce in factories to meet the rising demand. The factories have been operating with 33 per cent staff as per the Centre's guidelines.
"Some industries were not being able to run due to labour migration. They too will start soon. We have been working with 33 per cent labour as per the guidelines. We hope that new guidelines for more labour will be out soon so that the industry starts running fully. We ensure that our members are following the safety guidelines," said Ajay Langer, Vice President, Bari Brahmana Industries Association. He urged Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to share the concerns of the industrialists with the central government.
"I request the LG to share our concerns with the government, as the Centre has spent a lot of money on skill development in the last two years. I appeal to the government that the migrant labourers who are skilled should be adjusted in the industries. Also, local unemployed youth can also work with them and the issue of unemployment will be solved," Langer added. Besides this, the industries are taking full precautions such as wearing PPE kits and maintaining social distancing.
"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving permission to the industries to operate despite the crisis. We have to continue to take precautions," said Lalit Mahajan, President Bari Brahmana Industries Association. He also said that salaries of labourers for March has been given and have requested for reimbursements for labourers' wages for April. (ANI)
