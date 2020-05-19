Man, his daughter-in-law electrocuted in Odisha's Balasore

An elderly man and his daughter-in-law were electrocuted in their house at a village in Odishas Balasore district on Tuesday, police said. The 65-year-old man of Nadigaon village in Balasore Sadar police station area was repairing electrical wirings in his house when he got electrocuted, they said.

His daughter-in-law also met with the same fate while trying to save him, police said, adding that both died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.