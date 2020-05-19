36-year-old police constable tests positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

A 36-year-old constable of the Armed Police Reserve tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, officials said. The constable, the first policeman in the state to be diagnosed with COVID-19, is suspected to have been infected after coming in contact with a migrant worker, a senior official of the Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack, said.

He was subjected to precautionary testing and has been found to be positive for COVID-19, the official said, adding that the constable, who is asymptomatic, has been moved to a COVID care facility. Police sources said doctors at the four police hospitals in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are monitoring the health conditions of all police personnel closely, following established protocol.

The state capital was Monday declared coronavirus-free after the recovery of 48 patients. Two persons, including the constable, tested positive for the disease on Tuesday. The health department is yet to share the details of the other person who tested positive.

The Puri district administration on Monday collected samples of 30 personnel, including the inspector-in-charge of the Kumbharpada police station, after an arrested man tested positive. The test reports of the police personnel are yet to be made public.

The district administration has disinfected Kumbharpada police station, the Puri jails isolation ward and the hospital where the accused person was lodged. Odisha has reported 978 cases of coronavirus infection and of them, 277 people have recovered. The state has recorded five deaths so far and there are 696 active cases at present.

PTI AAM SOM SOM.