12 Ahmedabad returnees referred to AIIMS due to high fever

12 Ahmedabad returnees referred to AIIMS due to high feverPTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:14 IST
Twelve out of a total of 451 migrants returning from Ahmedabad were referred to AIIMS, Rishikesh for testing on Tuesday after they developed a high fever on their arrival here. The migrants, who first came to Haldwani in a 'Shramik Special' train from Ahmedabad, reached Rishikesh by bus and they were to be despatched to their respective destinations in Garhwal region, Tehsildar Magistrate Rekha Arya said. During their thermal screening, 12 out of 451 returnees were found suffering from high fever, she said. Since they have come from a highly-infected place, they were sent for further tests to AIIMS, Rishikesh, she said. They will be isolated if they test positive, otherwise will be kept under home quarantine, the official said.
