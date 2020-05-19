Man held for supplying fake currency notes in Delhi

A man has been arrested for allegedly supplying fake currency notes in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, they said. On Monday, police received information regarding supply of counterfeit currency notes in the national capital, a senior police officer said. Thereafter, a trap was laid at Road Number 235, Vikas Puri, and the accused was arrested. Police recovered Rs 95,400 of counterfeit currency notes of Rs 200 denomination, one colour printer, materials used for making fake currency and a car, the officer said

Efforts are being made to identify associates of the accused who helped him to circulate the notes, police said.