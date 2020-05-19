Left Menu
656 trains brought around 8,52,000 migrant workers to UP so far, says Additional Chief Secretary Home

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Home, Avnish Awasthi, has informed that to date 656 trains have reached the state bringing around 8,52,000 migrant workers.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:02 IST
656 trains brought around 8,52,000 migrant workers to UP so far, says Additional Chief Secretary Home
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Home, Avnish Awasthi, has informed that to date 656 trains have reached the state bringing around 8,52,000 migrant workers.

"Today, 90 trains will be coming. To date 656 trains came bringing around 8,52,000 migrant workers and labourers," Awasthi said.

He further said, "We have given permission for 258 more trains which will come into the state tomorrow and day after tomorrow. So combining these, it will be a total of 914 trains with around 11.5 lakh workers coming into the state." (ANI)

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

