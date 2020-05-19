'Amphan': LS speaker urges MPs from Bengal, Odisha to monitor relief work

'Amphan': LS speaker urges MPs from Bengal, Odisha to monitor relief workPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 23:34 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday spoke to more than a dozen MPs from Odisha and West Bengal, and urged them to ensure all possible help to people in coastal districts in view of the impending super cyclonic storm 'Amphan'
"Spoke on phone to MPs of affected areas regarding Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal. Urged them to sensitize people in the affected areas. Also, impressed upon them to monitor relief & rescue measures so that they timely reach to those affected,” Birla said in a tweet
The speaker also informed them about the arrangements being made by the agencies concerned for rescue work and safety of the people.
