Special train from Jammu arrives in Delhi

A special train carrying passengers, stranded due to COVID-19 lockdown, arrived at New Delhi Railway Station from Jammu Tawi on Wednesday morning. Passengers were seen going through temperature check-up as soon as they got down from the train here.

Gyanendar, a passenger, told ANI, "We did not face any kind of problem while travelling. The facilities are good. We went through the medical check-up before coming." Another passenger, Kiran said, "The facilities provided in the train were good. The government is taking great steps and we would like to thank them for sending us back home."

The nationwide lockdown has been extended to May 31, albeit with some relaxations. (ANI)