Special train from Jammu arrives in Delhi
A special train carrying passengers, stranded due to COVID-19 lockdown, arrived at New Delhi Railway Station from Jammu Tawi on Wednesday morning.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 07:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 07:59 IST
A special train carrying passengers, stranded due to COVID-19 lockdown, arrived at New Delhi Railway Station from Jammu Tawi on Wednesday morning. Passengers were seen going through temperature check-up as soon as they got down from the train here.
Gyanendar, a passenger, told ANI, "We did not face any kind of problem while travelling. The facilities are good. We went through the medical check-up before coming." Another passenger, Kiran said, "The facilities provided in the train were good. The government is taking great steps and we would like to thank them for sending us back home."
The nationwide lockdown has been extended to May 31, albeit with some relaxations. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Delhi
- Jammu Tawi
- New Delhi Railway Station
ALSO READ
15 new COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, total rises to 741
15 new COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, total rises to 741: Officials.
Scrapping Darbar Move would increase gab between Jammu, Kashmir: NC
JeM terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral
CRPF jawan killed after truck hits his bike in Jammu