3 nabbed for selling foreign liquor amid lockdown in Delhi
The Excise Intelligence Bureau on Wednesday nabbed three people after busting a racket of illegal supply of foreign liquor during the lockdown in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:07 IST
The Excise Intelligence Bureau on Wednesday nabbed three people after busting a racket of illegal supply of foreign liquor during the lockdown in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area.
A total of 48 bottles of 750 ml of alcohol were seized by the department, as per the information by the Excise Department.
Along with the foreign liquor, two cars were also seized from the spot. (ANI)
