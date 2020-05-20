2 security forces personnel injured in JK militant attack

2 security forces personnel injured in JK militant attackPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:59 IST
Two security forces personnel were injured when militants fired upon them in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday, police said. The militants fired upon a security forces party in Pandach area of Ganderbal in central Kashmir, a police official said, adding the two personnel were injured.
The injured personnel have been shifted to a hospital, the official said. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official added.