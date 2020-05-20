PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2557 1639 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 170 48 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 1607 571 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 202 136 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 108 59 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 11088 5192 176 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 50 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 12539 5219 749 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 993 648 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 107 52 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1390 694 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 245 127 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 1462 556 41 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 666 502 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 43 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 5735 2733 267 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 39297 10318 1390 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 9 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 14 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 1052 307 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 18 7 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2005 1794 38 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 5952 2939 143 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 13191 5882 87 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1661 1013 40 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 173 116 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 122 52 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 4996 2918 123 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 3103 1136 181 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 110590 44757 3355 ------------------------------------------------------------Increase By 5092 3010 210 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 106750 and the death toll at 3303 The ministry said that 42298 people have so far recovered from the infection.