Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:17 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2557 1639 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 170 48 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 1607 571 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 202 136 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 108 59 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 11088 5192 176 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 50 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 12539 5219 749 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 993 648 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 107 52 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1390 694 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 245 127 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 1462 556 41 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 666 502 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 43 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 5735 2733 267 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 39297 10318 1390 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 9 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 14 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 1052 307 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 18 7 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2005 1794 38 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 5952 2939 143 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 13191 5882 87 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1661 1013 40 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 173 116 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 122 52 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 4996 2918 123 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 3103 1136 181 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 110590 44757 3355 ------------------------------------------------------------Increase By 5092 3010 210 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 106750 and the death toll at 3303 The ministry said that 42298 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Afghan Taliban leader says committed to deal with US

The leader of the Taliban said on Wednesday that militants were committed to a landmark deal with the US, despite being accused of carrying out thousands of attacks in Afghanistan since it was signed. In a rare message released ahead of the...

788 migrant labourers test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar so far

Bihar State Health Department on Thursday said that 788 migrant labourers who returned to Bihar from different states have tested positive for coronavirus. The Health Departments press release further stated that 249 migrants who tested pos...

Five more test positive for coronavirus in Jalana, tally 41

With five more peopletesting positive for coronaavirus in Jalna district ofMaharashtra, the case tally mounted to 41 on Wednesday, aHealth official saidDistrict civil surgeon Madhukar Rathod said sevenpeople have recovered so farThe new cas...

Police say 14 kidnapped health workers freed in Mexico City

Officials in Mexico City say they have rescued 14 health workers who had been kidnapped in order to demand money from their families. The city prosecutors office said in a communique late Tuesday that the health workers were located in two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020