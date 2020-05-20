Former BJP MLA from HP dies of cardiac arrest

Former BJP MLA from HP dies of cardiac arrestPTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:31 IST
Former BJP MLA in Himachal Pradesh Rakesh Verma died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, a senior doctor said
He was brought dead at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) at 7.30 pm today here, IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said
Verma used to represent Theog assembly segment. More details are awaited.
