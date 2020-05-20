Left Menu
Around 4 lakh migrants register on Delhi govt e-portal to return home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:05 IST
Around 4 lakh migrants have registered on the Delhi government's e-portal to travel to their home states and the administration has arranged transport for 65,000 of them so far. Around 25 trains left for different states on Wednesday, carrying 37,500 migrants back to their home towns, with 11 trains each being sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“Around 4 lakh people have registered on the Delhi government''s e-portal to go back to their native states from Delhi, and transportation has been arranged for around 65,000 migrants until now,” a government statement said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also written a letter to the Ministry of Railways, requesting it to arrange 262 trains to send migrants home in the next four days.

"Around 65,000 people have been sent back. We are also seeking permission from other states. As soon as we get it, we are sanctioning trains for those states," he said. On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the Centre to increase the number of migrant trains from Delhi.

