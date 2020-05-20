Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida-Delhi border sealed; shops, parks, dry cleaners can re-open: Gautam Buddh Nagar admin

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:27 IST
Noida-Delhi border sealed; shops, parks, dry cleaners can re-open: Gautam Buddh Nagar admin

The Noida-Delhi border will remain sealed except for movement of people associated with exempted services, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Wednesday in new guidelines issued for the lockdown that has been extended till May 31. "More details and directives for movement between Noida and Delhi have been sought from the Uttar Pradesh government and till then the status quo shall be in place,” the guidelines stated.

Covering face is mandatory and spitting in public places will invite punishment, while consumption of liquor, pan masala or tobacco publicly will also be considered an offence. People above the age of 65, or those suffering from any disease, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 will have to stay indoors, according to the guidelines.

All industrial units outside containment zones will be allowed to open but they shall adhere to rules of social distancing, covering of faces and cautiously use buses for transport work, it stated. Public transport buses and inter-state transportation is not allowed and details regarding this have been sought from the UP government, the administration said.

Vehicles from other states are also not permitted and they would require permission from respective authorities for entry into the district, it added. Street-side vendors will be allowed to work in open spaces allocated to them by the local authorities provided they use face mask and gloves.

The central government on May 18 announced extension of the lockdown across the country till May 31 with the objective of breaking the chain of transmission of the coronavirus. The countrywide lockdown came into force on March 25 and restricted people's outdoor movements and activities, with the government urging the public to avoid venturing out unnecessarily due to the pandemic.

The administration has now allowed re-opening of parks, printing press, dry cleaners while restaurants and sweet shops have been permitted only home delivery or take away. Owners of all shops that will open in the district will have to ensure that employees wear face masks and gloves and that there is availability of sanitizers so that customers do not get infected.

“Shop owners will not sell any product to any customer who comes without a face mask,” the guidelines stated. All shops in rural areas (except in villages notified by the local authorities) and those outside containment zones can open but will have to ensure social distancing, it said.

Weekly 'mandis' will not be allowed in urban areas but can be held in rural areas but should ensure social distancing, it added. Shops will be closed at a time that allows workers and owners to return to their homes by 7 pm. No shops except those selling essential items like medicines would be allowed to stay open after 7 pm, the guidelines stated.

Outdoor movement from 7 pm to 7 pm either on foot or in a vehicle is prohibited except for emergency or essential cases, it stated. Those trading in pharmaceuticals, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers and ambulances whether from Uttar Pradesh or outside will be allowed movement without any prohibition. Metro rail services, all educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, bars, assembly halls and others spaces like these will continue to remain closed till May 31, the administration said.

Stadiums and sports complexes can re-open but no spectators will be allowed there, while all sorts of cultural, political, religious, educational or any similar congregations are completely banned, it added. “All religious places and places of worship will remain closed for the public. Religious processions will remain completely banned,” according to the guidelines.

Parks will open from 7 am to 10 am and then 4 pm to 7 pm. People coming to parks should cover their faces with masks and adhere to social distancing rules. Benches in the parks will be regularly sanitised by officials concerned, it said.

On movement of vehicles, the administration said two people would be allowed on a two-wheeler in case one of them is a female but wearing a helmet will be mandatory for both. In four-wheelers, two people besides the driver will be allowed. Up to two children will be allowed to travel in a car additionally, it stated. On a three-wheeler, two people besides a driver will be allowed and all of them have to cover their faces with masks, it added.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Couple kill 2-year old daughter, commit suicide in Telangana

Driven by financialproblems, a young coupled allegedly killed their two-year olddaughter by throwing her into a well and committed suicide ina village in Mahabubabad district in Telangana on Wednesday,police saidP Acchi Babu 24 and his wife...

71-year-old man dies in Greater Noida hospital, 6th COVID-19 death in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar: Official.

71-year-old man dies in Greater Noida hospital, 6th COVID-19 death in UPs Gautam Buddh Nagar Official....

Hockey players didn't come in contact with COVID-19 positive cook: Narinder Batra

The Indian Olympic Association IOC president Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra on Wednesday clarified that none of the hockey players, staying at SAI Centre in Bengaluru, came in contact with COVID-19 positive cook who died after suffering a cardiac ...

Report: NBA leaning heavily toward Disney World

Disney World has emerged as the frontrunner to host NBA teams and games if the 2020 season resumes, The Athletic reported Wednesday. The NBA has OrlandoDisney World as a clear frontrunner for return-to-play site for resuming 2019-2020 seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020