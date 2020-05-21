Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Activist alleges BJP MLC defied social distancing norms

PTI | Sangli | Updated: 21-05-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 11:42 IST
Maha: Activist alleges BJP MLC defied social distancing norms

A social activist on Thursday alleged that newly-elected BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar violated social distancing norms while attending some public events, including a felicitation programme and a wedding, in Sangli district of Maharashtra. Santosh Bichukale, a city-based activist, said he wrote to Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Sangli district collector on Wednesday, demanding that Padalkar and his associates be home quarantined for 14 days.

He said the MLC came to Sangli on Tuesday night after travelling to Mumbai and Pune, which are severely affected by COVID-19. "On Wednesday, Padalkar attended public events, including a programme to felicitate him and a wedding, and also met his supporters at some villages in Atpadi tehsil of Sangli," he claimed.

Bichukale said he has filed a complaint with the Sangli district administration and the Chief Minister's Office, and sought that the MLC and his supporters be home quarantined for 14 days. "I have all the videos and photos which I have forwarded to the district administration," he said.

Padalkar, who hails from Padalkarwadi in Atpadi tehsil of Sangli, and eight others were last week elected unopposed as members of the state Legislative Council. The MLC could not be contacted for comments in the matter.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

JK Lakshmi Cement shares rally over 11 pc as Q4 profit jumps two-fold

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday jumped nearly 11 per cent after the company reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended on March 2020. The stock advanced 10.75 per cent to Rs 220.80 on BSE, an...

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal wore a battered look on Thursday after the extremely severe cyclone Amphan ripped through the state, leaving 12 people dead and blowing up shanties, uprooting thousands of trees besides swamping low-...

All benches of Delhi HC to take up urgent matters via video conferencing from Friday

The Delhi High Court has decided that from Friday all its judges will sit everyday to take up urgent matters of all kinds via video conferencing. The step follows the high court and the lower courts together having taken up 20,726 urgent ma...

Japan's Abe wants to build ventilators that hospitals probably don't need

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to build 2,000 new ventilators for coronavirus patients that even the government says hospitals are unlikely to need.Instead, the plan, announced in April, appears to be more about bringing hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020