Left Menu
Development News Edition

CISF, CRPF camps, high rises, villages among 63 containment zones

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:21 IST
CISF, CRPF camps, high rises, villages among 63 containment zones

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) camp and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp besides some high rises, posh sectors and villages are among the 63 containment zones identified in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Thursday. The district adjoining Delhi in western UP has recorded 293 positive cases of coronavirus, including five deaths till Wednesday, they said.

Amid the fourth phase of lockdown, the district administration has identified 63 containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida where movement will be restricted in a bid to break the transmission chain of COVID-19. There are 37 Category-I containment zones, which have one positive case, while 26 zones in Category-II have recorded more than one case, the district administration said.

Category I containment zones are those where only a radius of 250 metres, or the entire mohalla, has been designated as a containment zone. Category-II zones have a radius of 500 metres along with a buffer of 250 metres. Containment zones will have restricted in and out movement except for emergency cases and essential services. Only healthcare personnel, sanitation workers and door-step delivery services are allowed in such areas, it said in an order.

Also, contact tracing and door to door surveillance will be ensured in these areas, besides intervention of medical experts, if needed, it added. "Complete details will be maintained of people coming in or going out of containment zones," the administration said, warning of legal action against rule violators under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a government official).

Among containment zones in Category-1 are Noida's Sector 19 block B, 40, 41, 46, 48, Sector 68, 7, Ajnara Daffodil in Sector 137, village Chhaprauli in Sector 168, Yakubpur in Sector 83, Sai Upvan near village Haibatpur, Salarpur in Sector 102, Shramik Kunj Sector 110, Purvanchal Royal Park in Sector 137, Jalvayu Towers in Sector 47, village Chhalera in Sector 44, according to an official list. In Greater Noida, villages Surajpur, Tugalpur, Faleda, Dadupur in Dankaur block, NCR City, Mangrauli in Jewar block, Nawada on Yamuna Expressway, Sutyana, Kalicharan Mandir in Kasna, Galaxy North Avenue II in Gaur City II, Panchsheel Hynish, CISF and CRPF camps, Saya Zion I Gaur City I, Samriddhi Grand Avenue, Himsagar Apartment, Nirala Estate in Greater Noida (West), Ace City, HIG Apartment in Omnicron I sector, Near Vishal Mega Mart village Surajpur and YEIDA plot number 8 in Sector 24, the list stated. In category-II are Noida's Sector 30, Skytech in Sector 76, Sector 10, Paras Tierea, Sector 137, Ace Golf Shire in Sector 150, Sector 19 B Block, Chaura Village in Sector 22, Village Sadarpur and Khajoor Colony in Sector 45, Sector 9, Nithari in Sector 31, Sector 8, Village Mamura in Sector 66, Sector 12, Chhajarsi in Sector 63, Sector 5, Village Nangla in Phase II, Sector 15, Sector 27 and Sunshine Helios in Sector 78, the list stated.

In Greater Noida, Pi I, Pi I Advocate Colony, Village Bisrakh, Nat Madhiya Village, Sector Alpha I, Jalvayu Vihar in Sector P-3, Village Malakpur, WHO Society in Chi-II Sector, according to the list..

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Sushmita Sen on 26 yrs of Miss Universe title: What a magical fairytale

Sushmita Sen is reminiscing about her win at 1994 Miss Universe pageant and the actor says she looks back at the event 26 years later with a lot of goodness and gratitude. Sen was just 18 years old when she became the first Indian woman to ...

Social distancing requirement not met even if middle seats in flights are kept vacant, so we will fill up middle seats: Aviation Minister.

Social distancing requirement not met even if middle seats in flights are kept vacant, so we will fill up middle seats Aviation Minister....

NovaLead Pharma to conduct clinical trials for repurposed drug for COVID-19

Drug repurposing firm&#160;NovaLead Pharma on Thursday said&#160;it&#160;has received approval from the&#160;Drugs Controller General of India&#160;DCGI&#160;to conduct phase III clinical trials&#160;for its repurposed drug discovery to tre...

Odisha govt says IMD forecast getting better with time, thanks 'cyclone man' Mohapatra

The Odisha government on Thursday showered praises on the India Meteorological Department IMD, saying weather forecast is getting better with time, a day after cyclone Amphan rolled past its coast causing minimal damage in the state. The go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020