Mandoli Jail deputy superintendent tests COVID-19 positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 16:06 IST
The deputy superintendent of the Mandoli Jail in northeast Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. "The officer was on leave since May 11 as he had fever. He got himself tested for COVID-19 at Ganga Ram Hospital and the report came positive on Wednesday," a senior jail official said.

The deputy superintendent lives in Sarai Rohilla and is currently under home quarantine. Contact tracing is being done, he said. Authorities became extra cautious after reports of infection were reported from Rohini Jail.

Earlier, the assistant superintendent of Rohini Jail had tested positive for COVID-19, days after 15 inmates and a jail staff from the prison contracted the disease. Delhi has three prisons, Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli, and a standard operating procedure (SOP) is being followed inside all the jails. A new inmate first goes through thermal checking which is then followed by a routine medical checkup. After keeping them in isolation of 14 days, they are then shifted to barracks, according to jail authorities. Wearing masks is compulsory for inmates, frequent medical screening is being done and ''mulaqat'' with family and court productions have also been suspended.

The jail authorities said they are conducting medical screenings of all inmate more frequently and at a faster pace, and all inmates have been strictly advised not to hide if they are unwell and they should report to doctor immediately. The jail staff and doctors have been educating inmates about the novel coronavirus and the precautionary measures to be taken to contain its spread, said an official. In case someone falls sick, doctor after checking his or her health condition decides if the person needs to be kept in medical isolation which is made in each barrack or if be kept in a jail dispensary from where health condition is monitored regularly, they said. It is being ensured the inmates have limited interaction with members of other barracks and they come out of their respective barracks only for valid reasons, either to avail phone facility, canteen facility or to visit the jail office or dispensary which is within the jail premises.

In all these areas, inmates wait in queue within marked circles to avail the facility as and when their turn comes, the jail authorities stated..

