Guidelines announced by Aviation Ministry for domestic passenger services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 19:27 IST
Following are the norms announced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for domestic passenger services: ⦁ Before entering the terminal, passenger to ensure that he or she is wearing a mask ⦁ Passenger to report at the airport 2 hours before flights ⦁ Passenger to travel in an authorized taxi/personal vehicle following the norms specified by the Home Ministry ⦁ During transit to airport, the passenger should take all precautions to prevent infection ⦁ Passenger to certify the status of history of his or her health through the Aarogya Setu App or a self-declaration form ⦁ Ensure web check-in and obtain a boarding pass ⦁ Baggage limitations - Only one check-in bag and one cabin bag allowed ⦁ Vulnerable persons such as very elderly, pregnant women, passengers with ailments are advised to avoid air travel ⦁ Passenger to download the baggage tag and baggage identification number, print it and affix it on the bag at a prominent place ⦁ In case the passenger is not able to print the baggage tag, then he or she should mention the PNR number and his or her name on a thick piece of paper and affix it / tag it with a strong string ⦁ Passenger to proceed to security hold area after security screening ⦁ While waiting in the security hold area, passenger to maintain social distancing and sanitization protocols ⦁ Chairs marked 'Not For Use' should not be occupied ⦁ Passenger to dispose of all the bio-hazardous material like used masks, gloves, tissues etc. in the yellow-coloured disposable bins/bags placed at strategic locations at the airport ⦁ Passengers to collect the safety kit (three-layered surgical mask and sanitizer) from the airlines near the boarding gate ⦁ Passengers to wear mask and sanitize his/her hands before proceeding to the boarding gate for scanning of the boarding pass ⦁ Passengers to be attentive towards boarding announcements and reach the boarding queue by following social distancing ⦁ Display of identity cards by passengers is a must & check-in of the boarding pass would be done by the passenger by self-scanning of e-boarding pass ⦁ During the flight, passengers to strictly follow hygiene and sanitation. Face-to-face interaction to be minimized ⦁ Passenger to minimize the use of toilets and avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles ⦁ No queuing at the toilets and only one companion for children and the elderly would be allowed ⦁ No meal service in the aircraft. Water bottle to be made available in the galley area or on the seats. Eatables not to be consumed during the flight ⦁ No newspaper or magazine will be available, no onboard sale of any item ⦁ If the passenger feels uncomfortable, fatigued or has respiratory distress, it should be brought to the immediate notice of the crew ⦁ The disembarkation from the airlines would be sequential ⦁ Social distance and sanitation should be maintained at the arrival gate aerobridge, coaches, jet ladders ramps etc ⦁ To disembark passengers to strictly follow the instructions of the crew ⦁ Trolleys in the arrival area to be used sparingly ⦁ Passenger to wait at the baggage hold area till the baggage arrives in batches

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Thursday that about a third of operations will be allowed under strict norms when domestic flight services restart on Monday after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and all the airlines will have to adhere to the upper and lower limits of fares prescribed by the government.

