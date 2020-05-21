Left Menu
DCW asks social networks to provide details of SoP to curb abusive, provocative content

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 19:38 IST
DCW asks social networks to provide details of SoP to curb abusive, provocative content

Amid rising abusive and provocative content on social media, the Delhi Commission For Women has issued a notice to major social networks seeking details by May 25 of the standard operating procedure followed by them to deal with material promoting violence and harassment. It said it is also preparing detailed recommendations for the government to curb such content.

In the notice issued to Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, the panel said it has taken suo-moto cognizance of the increasing use of social media to post abusive and provocative content. "It is seen that a large number of videos, photos and posts depicting violence and harassment, especially violence against women and children, are being posted and shared on social media platforms. In the past few days, tons of such content has come to light," the notice said.

Acknowledging that a blanket ban on social media platforms would not be a solution, the panel said it is critical that proper mechanisms are put in place to prevent such posts; and if uploaded, the content and the creator should be immediately removed from the platform. It sought from the platforms the details of protocols to prevent such content from being uploaded.

"Please indicate the time taken for removal of such content from receipt of a report from other users/law enforcement," the panel said. It also sought details of processes for reporting such content to law-enforcement agencies.

The panel sought the information by May 25.

