Now, parking fee payment through QR codes in Jaipur

A contactless system of making payment by scanning QR codes at parking spots is being made in Jaipur to contain the spread of the coronavirus, an official said on Thursday. Additional Commissioner of Police Ajaypal Lamba said people will now be able to scan the Quick Response (QR) codes of ''The Digital Parking'' App and pay at the facility to prevent getting infected by the coronavirus.

Lamba said the measure will help maintain social distancing, especially at the parking in hospitals and other public places. He said people will be able to park vehicles at free parking spaces through QR code. With this, the record of vehicles going to and from parking will also be digitally protected. Parking space holders, who do not have a digital QR code, can get it from the ''Digital Parking App''.

Through this app, police can be informed by taking photographs of unclaimed and suspicious vehicles, he added..