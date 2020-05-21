Left Menu
Kashmiri Pandits thank J&K L-G on domicile law, term it 'historic milestone'

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-05-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:04 IST
A delegation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu to thank him and the central government over the new domicile rules paving way for non-registered community members living in various parts of the world to obtain domicile certificate. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Monday taken a decision to reopen fresh registration for Kashmiri migrants and displaced persons, thereby paving way for the inclusion of bonafide people who migrated from J&K and are not registered with the government, officials said.

Any Kashmir Pandit, who may have left Kashmir in 1944 or before independence and is having any proof of owning or possessing immovable property in any part of Jammu and Kashmir on or after 1944, is entitled to be a domicile of J&K. Representatives of various organisations of Kashmiri Pandit community including Kashmiri Pandit Welfare Organizations and All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee called on the Lieutenant Governor at Raj Bhavan and expressed their gratitude towards the central government and J&K UT administration for the introduction of the new domicile law in J&K, an official spokesman said.

The members of these delegations termed the new domicile law as historic. They also reiterated that the removal of Article 370 and Article 35A would take the UT to new heights of growth and development, the spokesman said. Terming the developments regarding the amendments in domicile law of J&K as a "red-letter day" for the entire Kashmiri Pandit community, the All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) has expressed its pleasure and complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, L-G Murmu and all those associated with back-channel engagements who made this happen.

"It was a red-letter day in the real sense for the entire Kashmiri Pandit community as they now feel connected and their sentiments respected by the present central government led by Prime Minister Narendera Modi besides Amit Shah ji and Murmu ji," APMCC Chairmam Vinod Pandit told reporters here. "It is big step towards reaching out to the community and a confidence building measure," former chief secretary and leader of Jammu and Kashmiri Apni Party Vijay Bakaya said.

"We came here to express our gratitude to the L-G and Government of India(GoI) over the biggest confidence building measure. It has given a morale boost to the community for reversal of exodus of the community," BJP spokesman for Kashmir, Rajiv Pandita said. Terming it as as a "healing touch", President of Martand Trust and PDP leader A K Sidda said the government has brought a smile on the faces of the community through this new domicile law.

While interacting with members of the delegation, the L-G opined that the new domicile law will ensure equitable, balanced and inclusive development of Jammu and Kashmir and its people. A delegation of Kashmiri Pandit Welfare Organizations headed by Dr K N Pandita (a Padma Shri awardee) comprising ex-MLCs Surinder Ambardar and G L Raina; K K Khosa, President, Kashmiri Pandit Sabha Jammu and several social activists put forth various welfare issues of the Kashmiri Pandit community, including simplification of the voting process, speeding up selection process under the PM's package, transit accommodation for migrant employees, etc.

On being apprised of the issue of giving protection to shrines, the Lieutenant Governor maintained that the government has already taken up the issue to ensure the safety and security of the shrines and devotees. Meanwhile, the delegation of APMCC led by its chairman Vinod Pandit comprising Vijay Bakaya, former chief secretary and ex-MLC and Kuldeep Khoda, former DGP presented a cheque of Rs 1.75 lakh to the L-G on the behalf of Zoondub WhatsApp group run by Vikas Raina as a contribution to PM CARES Fund towards efforts being undertaken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

L-G Murmu further assured members of the delegations that the central government and the UT administration is committed to addressing all the issues of J&K..

