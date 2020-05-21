PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2605 1680 54 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 203 54 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 1881 593 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 218 178 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 126 59 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 11659 5567 194 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 52 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 12910 5488 773 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 1031 681 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 141 55 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1449 684 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 281 129 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 1605 571 41 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 690 510 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 43 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 5981 2843 270 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 41642 11276 1454 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 25 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 14 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 1103 393 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 31 13 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2028 1819 39 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 6098 3031 150 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 13967 6282 94 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1699 1033 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 173 133 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 146 54 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 5356 3099 127 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 3103 1163 181 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 116295 47487 3494 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 5705 2730 139 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 112359 and the death toll at 3435. The ministry said that 45300 people have so far recovered from the infection.