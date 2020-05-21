4 of family found dead in well; cops suspect suicide

Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI): Four members of a family, including two women and a three-year-old boy, were found dead in a well in Warangal district in Telangana on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at a gunny bag-stitching unit in the district, the police said.

Based on preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the four committed suicide, and a detailed probe was on, they said. The bodies of a man (48), his wife (42) and their 23- year-old daughter along with her son were taken out and no external injuries were found on the bodies, they said.

The man had migrated from West Bengal over 20 years ago and had settled down in Warangal. He, along with his wife and daughter, was working at the gunny bag factory and the family was staying in a room on the premises of the unit, police said adding the owners of the factory did not find them in the room on Thursday.

"Their bodies were found in the well and there were no external injuries on them. It (death) appears (to be suicide), however, investigation was underway to ascertain it," Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder told PTI over phone..