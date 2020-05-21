Highlights at 9.45 pm

Following are the top stories at 09.45 pm NATION CAL20 LDALL CYCLONE Cyclone Amphan kills 72 in WB, says Mamata; no stone will be left unturned to help affected, says PM Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Amphan weakened Thursday, a day after tearing through West Bengal where 72 people were killed and two districts were “completely devastated” with thousands of people left homeless, bridges washed away and low-lying areas in waist deep water. DEL178 LDALL FLIGHTS One-third domestic flights to resume from Monday; Govt caps min and max fares till Aug 24, indicates may not go for quarantine of passengers on short-haul routes New Delhi: After a two-month hiatus, one-third of the scheduled domestic flights would be flying from Monday after the airlines adhere to the government-prescribed limits on airfares categorised in seven bands based on flight duration, even as the Civil Aviation Minister indicated that the ministry was not in favour of quarantining passengers on short-haul flights. DEL176 LDALL VIRUS Nationwide COVID-19 tally crosses 1.13 lakh; Govt says mortality rate less than half of global average New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) India's COVID-19 tally reached 1.13 lakh on Thursday with half of those getting reported in just about a fortnight amid large-scale movement of migrants in special trains and arrival of stranded Indians and expatriates from abroad. The government, however, stressed that the mortality rate in India has remained less than half of the global average of 6.65 per cent.

DEL169 CG-SONIA-LD NYAY YOJNA Sonia launches Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojya for farmers in C'garh; terms it 'true tribute' to ex-PM New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay scheme in Chhattisgarh through video conferencing on Thursday and said this was a true tribute to the former prime minister. DEL160 LD SINOINDIA China hindering India's normal patrol across the Line of Actual Control: MEA New Delhi: India on Thursday said China was hindering normal patrols by its troops along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and Sikkim and strongly rejected Beijing's allegations that Indian forces trespassed into the Chinese side. DEL143 SHRAMIK-SPECIAL-BABIES Train of fortune: 21 good news from Shramik Specials New Delhi: Mamta Yadav boarded a Shramik Special train on May 8 at Gujarat’s Jamnagar. She was travelling single. But, by the time her destination station in Bihar arrived she had a companion in her arms. By Ananya Sengupta DEL181 RAIL-TICKET-COUNTERS-RESUME Ticket reservation counters to open at select railway stations from May 22 New Delhi: The railways will open its reservation counters at select stations for booking of only reserved tickets from May 22, the Railway Board said in an order on Thursday. MDS20 TL-VIRUS-MAN Woman claims her virus positive husband missing from hospital, authorities say he was cremated Hyderabad: A woman here has alleged that her COVID-19 positive husband was missing from hospital, but health authorities on Thursday clarified that the man had died during treatment and his cremation was performed by government staff as the family was in hospital after testing positive. LEGAL LGD5 DL-HC-LD JUDGE Delhi HC judge Sangita Dhingra Sehgal resigns, to join as Prez of Delhi State Consumer Commission New Delhi: Delhi High Court judge Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal has resigned following her appointment as the President of the Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

FOREIGN FGN23 US-SINOINDIA China continues with its 'provocative and disturbing behaviour': US official Washington, May 21 (PTI) The US has backed India amidst a flare-up of border tensions with China with a top diplomat describing Beijing's aggression as "not always rhetorical" and accusing it of continuing with its "provocative and disturbing behaviour" to try to shift the status quo. By Lalit K Jha FGN28 BANGLA-LD CYCLONE 10 killed as cyclone Amphan batters Bangladesh Dhaka: (PTI) Cyclone 'Amphan' which battered West Bengal has also wreaked havoc in Bangladesh, killing at least 10 people, devastating coastal villages, inundating many areas and damaging scores of houses, officials said on Thursday. By Anisur Rahman SPORTS SPD6 SPO-CRI-CSA-IND India, S Africa to play 3 T20Is at end of August if pandemic subsides New Delhi: India and South Africa could play three T20 Internationals at the end of August as part of a prior "agreement", provided the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic improves substantially for governments on both sides to give a go-ahead. SPD20 SPO-SAI-TRAINING-2NDLD SOP No sparring, no baton exchange: SAI lays down SOP for resumption of training but question remains when New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Baton exchange won't be allowed in relay training, boxers will not have access to rings and only singles players will get to practice at indoor badminton courts, according to the Sports Authority of India's SOP for resumption of training, the timeline for which is still not clear. SPD19 SPO-CYCLING-GIRL-LD TRIAL Bihar girl, who cycled down 1200km carrying father, to be called for trial by cycling federation New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) In what could be a life-changing opportunity, the cycling federation will invite 15-year-old Jyoti Kumari to appear for a trial next month, impressed with the doggedness with which she pedalled her way to Bihar from Gurugram, carrying her ailing father..