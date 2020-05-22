COVID-19: ASHA worker attacked in Karnataka's Bagalkot, one held

An ASHA worker, Jyothi Pola, was allegedly attacked while on COVID-19 duty to verify travel details of people in Mudhol police station, near Bagalkot, on Thursday. The police stated that one person, Vital Gasthi, has been arrested for the attack.

The attack happened while the ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker was inquiring about Gasthi's travel history. He attacked and kicked her in stomach and chest, the police said. An FIR has been registered against two persons in connection with the case at the police station, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)