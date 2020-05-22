Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vande Bharat Mission: Many flights landed at Hyderabad International Airport from multiple destinations

Under Vande Bharat Mission, Hyderabad International Airport on Thursday handled arrivals of several evacuation flights from multiple destinations.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-05-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:16 IST
Vande Bharat Mission: Many flights landed at Hyderabad International Airport from multiple destinations
A returnee getting screened at Hyderabad International Airport for COVID-19 symptoms. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Under Vande Bharat Mission, Hyderabad International Airport on Thursday handled arrivals of several evacuation flights from multiple destinations. The first Air India AI 1914 from Jeddah via Vijaywada landed at Hyderabad International Airport with about 68 Indian citizens at around 12.24 AM yesterday.

Second Air India AI 174 arrived from San Fransisco (US) to Hyderabad via Bangalore. This flight landed yesterday at around 12.16 PM with 81 passengers who disembarked at Hyderabad Airport. The Third flight-- Air India AI 1347 arrived from Singapore to Hyderabad at around 8.35 PM with the passenger load of 149.

Notably, all the passengers went under thermal screening test before exiting the aerodrome as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that upwards of 20 thousand Indian citizens have been brought back to the country under the Vande Bharat mission so far and the number will rise further in the coming days.

"Under Vande Bharat mission, we have brought back more than 20 thousand of our citizens from various destinations. We have at the same time utilised the outgoing aircraft to carry our citizens who are normally residents abroad, and needed to travel because they have jobs to do and other commitments," Puri had said at a press conference here. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina to amend $65 bln debt offer, talks on "positive" course - minister

Argentina is planning to amend its offer to creditors to restructure 65 billion in foreign debt, with talks on a positive course despite there being an important distance left to cover, Economy Minister Martin Guzman told Reuters.The negoti...

India plans scrutiny of new portfolio investors from China, Hong Kong-sources

India has drafted rules proposing tighter scrutiny of new Foreign Portfolio Investors FPIs from China and Hong Kong, three government sources told Reuters, its latest effort to check foreign inflows during the coronavirus pandemic.The discu...

Full disclosure? Hedge funds navigate COVID health questions

As the hedge funds once clustered in Londons Mayfair negotiate gyrating markets, they are facing a new line of investor questioning who has contracted COVID-19 With billions sometimes riding on the performance of one star manager, or a smal...

Sport-On this day: Born May 23, 1944: John Newcombe, Australian tennis player

Three of John Newcombes countrymen have won more Grand Slam singles titles but any doubts about his standing in Australian tennis are put to rest at the sports annual awards night.The Newcombe Medal, awarded to the countrys best player each...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020