Two more test COVID-19 positive in Tripura; tally rises to 175

Two more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Tripura, raising the state's total COVID-19 cases to 175, Chief Minister Biplam Kumar Deb said. The two came in contact with people who returned to the state from outside recently.

"847 samples have been tested today for COVID-19 & among them, 2 persons detected #POSITIVE. One person at Churaibari Gate & another person was in contact with the previous POSITIVE patients who returned from Chennai," Deb tweeted on Thursday night. The total number of coronavirus cases now rose to 175, out of which 148 have recovered and two others, who were from Assam, were transferred to their home state, officials said on Friday.

Corona awareness and monitoring committees were set up at the village level in the state to make sure no one violated quarantine norms, they said. Meanwhile, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said Tripura has the highest recovery rate in the country, as 86 per cent of its COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

The state would soon attain 100 per cent recovery rate, he said..