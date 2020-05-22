Left Menu
CBDT issues tax refunds to 16,84,298 assessees since April 1

Income Tax refunds amounting to Rs. 14,632 crore have been issued to 15,81,906 assessees and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs. 11,610 crore have been issued to 1,02,392 assessees during this period.

New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 15:30 IST
CBDT has released a sum of Rs. 2050.61 crore in the previous week ended on 16th May, i.e., between 9th to 16th May 2020 to 37,531 income tax assessees and a sum of Rs. 867.62 crore to 2878 corporate tax assessees. Image Credit: ANI

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued tax refunds worth Rs. 26,242 crore to 16,84,298 assessees from 1st April 2020 to 21st May 2020.

It is stated that the refund process has been further expedited and refunds are being issued at a greater pace since the Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement made in the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan last week. CBDT has released a sum of Rs. 2050.61 crore in the previous week ended on 16th May, i.e., between 9th to 16th May 2020 to 37,531 income tax assessees and a sum of Rs. 867.62 crore to 2878 corporate tax assessees. During this week, i.e. between 17th to 21st May 2020, yet another 1,22,764 income tax assessees were refunded Rs. 2672.97 crore and 33,774 corporate tax assessees including trusts, MSMEs, proprietorships, partnerships, etc. were issued refunds worth Rs. 6714.34 crore, taking the total amount refunded to Rs. 9387.31 crore in the case of 1,56,538 assesses.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

