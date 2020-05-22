MHA relaxes Visa and Travel restrictions imposed in COVID -19 response

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has relaxed Visa and Travel restrictions imposed in response to COVID -19, permitting certain categories of Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) cardholders, who are stranded abroad, to come to India.

Following categories of OCI Cardholders stranded abroad, have been permitted to come to India:-

Minor children born to Indian nationals abroad and holding OCI cards.OCI cardholders who wish to come to India on account of family emergencies like a death in the family.

Couples where one spouse is an OCI cardholder and the other is an Indian national and they have a permanent residence in India.

University students who are OCI cardholders (not legally minors) but whose parents are Indian citizens living in India.

The travel restrictions, imposed earlier by MHA on 07.05.2020, would not apply to any aircraft, ship, train or any other vehicle deployed for bringing back the above-mentioned categories of OCI cardholders who are stranded abroad. All other terms and conditions laid down by MHA on 07.05.2020 would continue to remain in effect.

(With Inputs from PIB)