Goa: AAP attacks BJP govt for mishandling COVID-19 situation

The Goa unit of the Aam AadmiParty on Friday attacked the BJP government in the state forthe COVID-19 situation here and said the Pramod Sawantdispensation was taking a very casual approach to the returnof Goans stranded abroad and in other states

AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes said the attitude of theBJP government in the state was causing enormous stress tofamilies and those stranded outside Goa, adding that it wasunable to convince the Centre to give more priority to Goa

"It is an ironic situation to see so many havinggained entry into Goa from other states under the pretext thatthey were going to their second home. The state governmentgleefully welcomed them under pressure of their influentialbosses, while sons and daughters of the soil were either keptout of the state or quarantined," said Gomes.