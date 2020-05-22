Left Menu
Over 1Million workers in Gauteng paid Covid-19 TERS benefits

The Northern Cape had the least number of claimants with R140-million paid to the province for 25 155 workers represented by 2 972 employers.

Updated: 22-05-2020 18:51 IST
The second province was the Western Cape with R2.3-billion disbursed so far for 429 793 workers represented by 38 486 workers. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Labour and Employment says Gauteng had the highest number of beneficiaries who have been paid COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefits.

According to the department, almost half of the more than R14-billion paid out so far, has been paid to 1 186 833 workers in the province via 79 271 employers.

The second province was the Western Cape with R2.3-billion disbursed so far for 429 793 workers represented by 38 486 workers.

KwaZulu-Natal is the third-largest recipient with over R2.1-billion paid to 409 775 workers as claimed by 29 988 employers, while the fourth spot in the Eastern Cape with R782-million distributed to 146 189 workers in the province represented by 13 163 employers.

They are closely followed by Mpumalanga with 145 046 workers represented by 10 991 employers being handed R760-million in cash benefits, Free State with 90 553 workers represented by 10 240 employers who in total claimed R477-million, Limpopo with 73 001 workers getting their share via 6 993 employers totalling R372-million and the North West is second last with R93-million distributed there for 69 041 workers who had their applications submitted by 6 536 employers.

Another important fact is that more and more people are being paid directly even though the claims are submitted by the employers.

So far, 78 431 workers have been paid directly a total of R350-million and they are represented by 5 975 employers.

According to Commissioner Teboho Maruping, employers still have until the end of May to address queries where the UIF has reverted to them with regard to incomplete information.

This has resulted in the UIF holding back close to R2.5-billion for 569 418 workers. These claims have been lodged by 78 831 employers.

Ordinarily, feedback for payment or non-payment with reasons thereof together with acceptance or approval is sent to employers via automated process within 24 hours through the e-mail address provided in addition to the online portal.

"The UIF will still be attending to general enquiries till the end of May for April applications. Employees not found on UIF database are submitted to SARS for verification and upon receipt of SARS results, the successful employees' applications will be processed for payment during the month of May.

"In the case that the SARS verification does not yield results, we will continue with the verification process by exploring other avenues," Commissioner Maruping said.

At the height of the applications, the UIF registered as many as 1 711 505 hits which at times caused the site to crash. The site has been improved and capacity significantly ramped up.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

