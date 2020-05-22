Man arrested in Mizoram for impersonating as Army officer

A 39-yer-old man was arrested in Mizoram for impersonating as an Army officer, police said on Friday. The accused Lalhriatpuia alias Mamatea, a resident of Aizawls Dawrpui Vengthar, was arrested on Thursday, a police officer said.

Personnel of the Assam Rifles in Aizawl apprehended the accused and handed him over to Vaivakawn police station on Thursday evening, the officer said. Assam Rifles sources said that Lalriatpuia wearing Army uniform was allegedly checking vehicles near the Vairengte check gate on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when the accused posted his photograph wearing Army uniform taken near Vairengte check gate on Facebook, the sources said. Meanwhile, officer -in-charge of Vairengte police, H.

Lalchawimawia told PTI that the accused was spotted at Vairengte gate. According to him, Lalhriatpuia had been arrested in 2014 for impersonating as a police officer.

"Lalhriatpuia came to the police station wearing police uniform pretending to be an Mizoram Police Service (MPS) officer," he said..