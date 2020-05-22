Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Amphan inundates College Street, deals fresh blow to book business

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-05-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:21 IST
Cyclone Amphan inundates College Street, deals fresh blow to book business

After cyclone Amphan lashed Kolkata bringing in heavy rain, water entered closed outlets of booksellers, publishers and binders of the historic College Street, and damaged printed books and pages ready for binding, causing losses to the tune of lakhs of rupees, an official said on Friday. The apex body of publishers and booksellers of the state said they will soon hold a meeting and may have to seek help from the state government to bail them out as the cyclone dealt a fresh blow to the business after the two-month-long lockdown.

"If you consider the waterlogging inside publishing units and shops which caused serious damage to printed books, the losses could be into lakhs," Apu Dey, a key member of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, told PTI. "However, if you also take into account the seeping of water book binding units as well, where printed pages are bound in volumes, the losses can be more, may run into a crore," he said.

Dey said the COVID-19 induced lockdown had stalled publications before the Bengali New Year on April 14, and now cyclone Amphan has turned things difficult for publishers and book sellers of College Street. Dotted with makeshift bookstalls along both sides of the road, College Street is a one-of-a-kind book market in the world that draws locals and tourists alike from every nook and cranny of the globe.

According to an estimate, around 100 big and small publishers and over 200 shops sell books on various subjects - fiction, non-fiction, text books, second-hand books. Besides, there are stalls that sell all paper stationery items. Images of books floating on the waterlogged street on Thursday morning have gone viral on social media.

"Our world is tremendously affected. The first attack was by Covid-19, followed by two months of lockdown and then Amphan! Thousands of books kept in locked book stores have been soiled," Guild President Tridib Chatterjee said. The Deb Sahitya Kutir, an old publishing house, said it has incurred heavy losses as thousands of printed pages ready for binding were damaged, besides printed books, as water seeped below closed shutters.

"We are not in a position now to calculate the losses. It will take months to recover," Rupa Majumder said on behalf of the Deb Sahitya Kutir.

A 50-something man was seen sitting near his pavement stall staring at textbooks that got soaked and damaged in rainwater. "I am finished," he uttered.

While some publishers and store owners could rush to College Street to check the damage done by the cyclone, many who live in the districts could not as trains are not running because of the lockdown, said Dey. The history of College Street goes back to the time when the Hindu College was established in 1817, which was later renamed as the Presidency College.

Other major educational institutions also came up along the stretch during the 19th century. While the Calcutta University was established in 1857, the Hindu School came up in 1817, the Hare School in 1818 and the Sanskrit College in 1824.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Modi applies Rs 1,500 crore balm to cyclone-scarred Bengal, Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an interim assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for West Bengal and Odisha after reviewing the situation caused by cyclone Amphan that claimed 80 lives, lay waste to standing crops in thousands of he...

When home is under a flyover and life’s belongings fit on a cycle

They walked, the parents, wife and children, while he wheeled a cycle with jerry cans and bundles loaded on and his 12-year-old differently abled daughter cradled in a cloth sack tied to the side. Earlier this week, as the lockdown was ext...

Unemployment rose in all 50 U.S. states in April - Labor Department's BLS

Unemployment rates rose and total employment fell in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia in April as efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close across the United States, the Labor Department said on F...

COVID-19 cases in ITBP rises to 105

With one more person testing coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP has mounted to 105, said ITBP in an official statement.A total of 1,18,447 confirmed cases of CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020