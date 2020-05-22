Over 3.15 lakh migrant workers return to Jharkhand, many more on way back home

Over 3.15 lakh migrant workers have been brought back to Jharkhand since May 1, when the first shramik special train reached Hatia railway station from Telengana, officials said on Friday, adding the process is on. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that there are nearly seven lakh migrants working outside the state.

The flow of migrant workers is continuing since May 1 with the respective district administrations, welcoming them amid strict COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. A government bulletin till May 21 showed there are 147 migrant workers in the column of COVID-19 positive cases.

"So far, more than 3.15 lakh mazdoor (migrant workers) have been brought to Jharkhand by special trains and buses and all of them have undergone screening," Chief Nodal Officer, Amrendra Pratap Singh, told a press conference here. So far 18 people have returned from foreign countries under the Vande Bharat Mission, he said.

Among the expatriates, Singh said, thirteen persons were kept in paid quarantine centres in Jharkhand while five others were quarantined in other places outside the state. Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh is coordinating with his counterparts in other states to bring back migrant workers who are walking back to the state, the chief Nodal Officer said.

He added that the transport expenditure would be borne by the Jharkhand government. Transport Secretary, K Ravi Kumar, said a total of 103 trains have reached Jharkhand from various states so far and 84 more trains have been scheduled to bring the migrant workers back home.

He said that the department has received 2.17 lakh applications for permit passes to run private vehicles, which were under consideration..