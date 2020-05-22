Gujarat: COVID-19 tally rises to 13,273; deaths cross 800-mark

With the addition of 363 COVID-19 cases in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the tally of patients in the state grew to 13,273, an official said on Friday. Coronavirus claimed the lives of 29 more people during the same period, which took the death toll to 802 in the state, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

A total of 392 people were discharged from different hospitals in the state, due to which the count of recovered persons has reached 5,880, she said. Ravi said that the recovery rate is gradually improving and now stands at 44.3 per cent.

"The number of discharged patients in the last 24 hours, that is 392, is more than 363 positive cases registered during that time. So far, total 5,880 patients have recovered and the recovery rate has now reached 44.3 per cent, which is a good sign," she said in a video message. Of the 363 new cases, 275 were from Ahmedabad district alone.

Other districts where significant number of cases have been reported are Surat (29), Vadodara (21) and 11 cases in Sabarkantha. Of the 29 people who succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, as many as 26 died in different hospitals of Ahmedabad, two in Gandhinagar and one in Kheda.

Till now, Gujarat has conducted 1,72,562 tests, of which 13,273 came out positive, while 1,59,289 were negative. Of the total number of cases recorded in the state so far, as many as 9,724 were reported in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by 1,256 in Surat and 771 in Vadodara.

Majority of the deaths were also reported in these three districts. While 645 have succumbed to the infection in Ahmedabad so far, 57 have died in Surat and 35 in Vadodara.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 13,273, new cases 363, deaths 802, discharged 5,880, active cases 6,591 and people tested so far 1,72,562..