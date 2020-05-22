14 more coronavirus cases in HP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), May 22 (PTI) Fourteen Mumbai returnees, including nine members of three families, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Friday, taking the number of infected to 60 in the district, an official said here. The district has 55 active cases as one patient died and four have recovered.

All the 14 patients, including three women and as many girls, had recently returned from Mumbai and majority of them were kept under institutional quarantine at different places, Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said. The fresh cases include a 44-year-old woman and her three teenage daughters from Kungan village. They had returned from Mumbai on May 14, he added. A 55-year-old taxi driver and his 23-year-old have tested positive for the disease in Har village. The fresh cases also include a 78-year-old man, his 41-year-old daughter-in-law and a 21-year-old grandson.

A 31-year-old woman from Daswin village, a 19-year-old boy from Sukrial village and a 41-year-old man from Baroti village are among those who tested positive for coronavirus in the district on Friday.