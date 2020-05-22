Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh Hotel Association Chairman hopes hotels would open soon, seeks government help

Hoping that hotels will be allowed to open soon, Manmohan S Kohli, Chairman of Chandigarh Hotel Association, on Friday said that somebody has to pay the bill for the loss people associated with hotel services have suffered during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:52 IST
Chandigarh Hotel Association Chairman hopes hotels would open soon, seeks government help
Chandigarh Hotel Association Chairman Manmohan S Kohli speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hoping that hotels will be allowed to open soon, Manmohan S Kohli, Chairman of Chandigarh Hotel Association, on Friday said that somebody has to pay the bill for the loss people associated with hotel services have suffered during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "For the loss we have suffered during the lockdown, somebody has to pay the bill. But, nobody, not even the government wants to pay for the loss. That gap needs to be filled. Now, we are hoping that hotels will be allowed to open soon," Kohli told ANI.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Sunday in its Lockdown 4.0 guidelines stated that hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, except those engaged in the battle against COVID-19, will remain closed in view of the lockdown that has been extended till May 31. Kohli said the big question before every entrepreneur is if they can raise more loan, as they fear that things can go worse than this due to COVID-19.

"Hotels are still closed. I would never like to challenge the wisdom of the government. They know better than us. We must realise that any loss to us is a bigger loss for the government. The question now is how the government is going to revive the economy," he said. "Government's approach is that you can take loans to restore business. But the question before the entrepreneur is 'Can I raise more loan?' as they fear that things can go worse than this. If the government had given loan at a very low-interest rate then things would have come to normal. If the government wants to help me, I am happy to accept their help but do not make me pay more by giving loans. Take collaterals, but do not ask me to give you interest. This is the time to invest in the economy without thinking of the returns," he added.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs. The announcements came a day after the Prime Minister announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package for the country fighting the coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab witness spurt in wheat stubble burning incidents

Punjab has witnessed a spurt in wheat stubble burning incidents with the number of fire incidents surpassing 11,000 during April 15 to May 22 period, officials said on Friday. According to satellite data provided by Ludhiana-based Punjab Re...

Hong Kong opposition slams China national security law

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers sharply criticized Chinas move to take over long-stalled efforts to enact national security legislation in the semi-autonomous territory, saying it goes against the one country, two systems framework under ...

Govt confident of increase in inter-state movement of people after further easing of transport curbs; ‘Shramik Special’ trains ferry 31 lakh migrants

With domestic air travel set to resume and additional 200 passenger trains to be operated, the government on Friday expressed confidence these steps will help increase inter-state movement of people even as the Railways ferried over 31 lakh...

GoAir to resume domestic operations from Jun 1

Budget carrier GoAir is likely to resume domestic flight services from June 1, owing to certain operational and regulatory issues, sources said on Friday. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had on Wednesday announced, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020