TN CM congratulates Vardhan on his taking over as WHO executive panel chairman

TN CM congratulates Vardhan on his taking over as WHO executive panel chairmanPTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday congratulated Harsh Vardhan on his taking over as Chairman of WHO Executive Board, saying it was a matter of pride for the country and "fitting" recognition for the Union Health Minister. Vardhan, who is at the forefront of India's battle against COVID-19 pandemic, took charge as the chairman of the 34-member WHO Executive Board today, succeeding Dr Hiroki Nakatani from Japan.
"It is a matter of pride for India that a person from our country has attained such a high position through ability and dint of hard work," Palaniswami said in a congratulatory letter to Vardhan. "It is a fitting recognition of your long and distinguished career. On behalf of the people and Government of Tamil Nadu, I congratulate you and wish you all success," he said.
